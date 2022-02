Basement in PNU celebrates 20 years of operation with an event this evening.

Tonight from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., they will offer a free slice of homestyle pizza with any drink purchase.

Opened in 2002, the bar has been a mainstay for the expat scene in the city and has the honor of hosting the longest St. Patrick’s Day Party in the country as well as the city’s longest open mic night.