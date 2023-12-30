Basic Plan for Gadeok New Airport Revealed

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced the basic plan for the construction of the Gadeokdo New Airport, with the goal of opening in December 2029.

The Ministry plans to invest 13.5 trillion won to construct a 24-hour airport with a 3,500m runway, including the development of a total area of 6.67 million square meters, which encompasses expansion areas to accommodate the anticipated increase in cargo demand and supporting facilities.

The city of Busan welcomes the announcement from the Ministry and has expressed its commitment to smoothly prepare for the establishment of the construction agency in April next year.