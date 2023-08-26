Basic Plan for Gadeok New Airport Unveiled

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport unveiled the basic plan for the Gadeokdo New Airport construction project, outlining key features.

A single 3,500m x 45m runway is planned to accommodate large passenger planes. An apron for parking 58 aircraft and a user parking lot for 10,718 cars will also be constructed, a significant increase from Gimhae Airport’s 7,118.

A coastal passenger terminal is in the works at Gadeok New Airport, set to accommodate passenger ships.

The airport will also house an urban air transportation (UAM) airfield, offering a glimpse into future high-tech transportation methods.

The railway, which currently extends to Busan New Port Station, will connect to Gadeok New Airport, and direct road access from the Busan New Port-Gimhae Expressway is planned.

As part of its resilience strategy, the airport will be equipped to handle extreme weather events, with preparations made for 100-year frequency events.

Notably, discussions are ongoing to install a passenger terminal north of the runway, enabling access to the airport via passenger ships from Ulsan, Haeundae, and Yeosu.

Additionally, plans are underway to create UAM take-off and landing sites on idle lands, offering swift access to the airport from Haeundae and North Port in just 20 minutes. The Ministry aims to commercialize UAM services from 2025, with full-scale commercialization expected by 2029.

To ensure access to Gadeok New Airport, existing railways and roads will be extended. The rail network, connected to Busan New Port, will span an additional 16.53 km to reach the airport. Road access will be via local road No. 8, extending from the Busan New Port-Gimhae Expressway and crossing Gadeok Bridge, with an additional 9.30 km of roads planned.

The Ministry envisions stimulating the airport economy around Gadeok New Airport, capitalizing on its proximity to Busan New Port by designating airport logistics facilities as free trade zones and creating an airport complex city.

Yeondaebong, located north of Gadeokdo New Airport, will remain untouched due to altitude restrictions and its non-utilization to the north. The elevation difference compared to the maximum mast height of a super-large container ship is cited as the reason for preservation.