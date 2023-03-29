Basic Plan for the Reconstruction of Sajik Baseball Stadium Revealed

A final report on the feasibility study and basic plan establishment service for the reconstruction of Sajik Baseball Stadium has been released.

Since its construction in October 1985, Sajik Baseball Stadium has maintained its historicity and symbolism as a representative baseball stadium in Busan.

The city of Busan announced a joint declaration of business cooperation for the reconstruction of the Lotte Giants and Sajik Baseball Stadium in October 2021 and began preparations for reconstruction in earnest.

For the reconstruction of the Sajik Baseball Stadium, the city has held several advisory meetings with experts and surveyed to collect opinions.

As a result of this service, the baseball field will be built in an open type, and it will be promoted in a way that maximizes the convenience of players and spectators in consideration of the citizen’s use environment and economic feasibility, and helps revitalize the local economy through the role of a sports complex.

Looking at the main contents of the service, the number of seats is adjusted from 23,646 to 21,000 and the seat size is expanded from 465mm to 500mm to improve the visitor environment with a focus on convenience, comfort, and diversity for citizens.

Skyboxes would increase from the current two to 20 and the distance from the backstop to the spectators is closer to 20m to 15m to bring fans closer to the game.

It would also change the direction of the stadium which currently faces south to 45′ southeast which gets more sunlight.

The home/away fan ratio seating would also change from 50/50 to 60/40.

If carried out as planned, it will be built with 2 floors below the ground and 4 floors above the ground, with auxiliary facilities such as commercial facilities, museums, sports facilities, and underground parking with a total project cost of 230 billion won.

The team would also likely have to relocate to Asiad Main Stadium during the construction period, and Gudeok Stadium and Munsu Baseball Stadium in Ulsan are also being discussed as alternatives.

The city hopes to complete preparations by mid-2025 and start construction in 2026 with a completion date of February 2029.