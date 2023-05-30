Image: Baskin Robbins Korea
Dine & Drink

Baskin Robbins Introduces Three “917 Beverages”

By Haps Staff

SPC Baskin-Robbins will introduce two types of ’31 ounce (917ml) ‘ large-capacity blasts and one type of coffee with the number symbolizing the brand.

The standard capacity of the new ‘ 917 Beverage’, ’31 oz’, was planned with the motif of ‘ 31 ‘, the representative number of the brand, which means to present a new taste every day throughout the month of June.

It is a takeout-only product with a capacity of 917 milliliters which is the equivalent of two regular Baskin Robbins regular-size drinks.

The ‘917 Water Blast’ for 5,800 won offers two types — grapefruit or citron — that are highly preferred by consumers.

A ‘917 Ice Americano’ for 3,800 won will also be released.

Baskin Robbins is holding various events to commemorate the launch of the new products, such as offering free 917 Americano coupons to the first 917 customers at 9:17 am every day on the Happy Point application from June 5 to 9.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan to Launch Korea’s First Tour Bus Exclusively for People With Disabilities

19th Busan International Dance Festival Kicks Off This Friday

Hanbok Fashion Show Held to Promote Hadong World Tea Expo

6월 부분개장하는 해운대·송정 해수욕장, 수질·모래 모두 적합

Jinju Namgang Yudeung Festival to Start Application Process for the “Hanging Lanterns of Hope”

Samrak and Hwamyeong Ecological Park Outdoor Swimming Pools Likely Won’t Open Again This Year

Busan
broken clouds
18.2 ° C
18.2 °
18.2 °
84 %
7.1kmh
81 %
Tue
18 °
Wed
20 °
Thu
19 °
Fri
25 °
Sat
23 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 