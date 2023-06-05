Baskin Robbins Releases “Chicago Popcorn” as its FOM for June

SPC Baskin-Robbins announced the release of ‘Chicago Popcorn’ as the flavor of the month for June.

This unique flavor combines sweet caramel ice cream with delicate cheddar cheese ice cream, resembling the taste of enjoying popcorn at the iconic Chicago Theater.

In addition to the ice cream flavor, Baskin-Robbins introduced the ‘Dip-Dipped Caramel Cheese’ cake for this month. It features a rich caramel and salty cheese combination with a topping of caramel popcorn for added crunchiness. The Dessert of the Month, ‘Chicago Popcorn Sandwich Cheese & Caramel,’ consists of two types of ice cream sandwiched between popcorn chips.

To celebrate the June flavor launch, Baskin-Robbins will host the ‘Musical Chicago Frequency’ promotion from June 5th to 18th. This promotion pays tribute to the musical ‘Chicago,’ which holds the record for the longest-running American musical in Broadway history. As part of the 25th-anniversary celebration of its Broadway performance, an original foreign team is currently performing the musical in Korea.