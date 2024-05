Bath & Body Works has partnered with Shinsegae Department Store to expand into South Korea.

Under this exclusive distribution agreement, Shinsegae will offer 301 Bath & Body Works products at Sweet Park, located in the basement of its Gangnam District department store.

The range includes scented body wash, body lotion, hand cream, and scented candles.

These products are also available online at SSG.com, Chicor.com, SI Village, and will be launched on KakaoTalk Gifts in June.