“Films in Our Memories” @ Busan Cinema Center

For its year-end event, the Busan Cinema Center will host the ‘Films in Our Memories’ event.

The special screening event ‘Films in Our Memories’ will cover over 20 films until January 22, 2023.

The admission fee is 7,000 won for adults, and 5,000 won for membership holders, teenagers and anyone over the age of 65.

Movie times can be found here.

Film List

Mo’ Better Blues

All That Jazz

Jazz on a Summer’s Day

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things

Born to Be Blue

Thelonious Monk: Straight, No Chaser

Bird

Round Midnight

The Benny Goodman Story

The Glenn Miller Story

Young Man with a Horn

Judy

I Could Go on Singing

A Star Is Born

Summer Stock

Easter Parade

The Harvey Girls

Meet Me in St. Louis

Girl Crazy

For Me and My Gal

Ziegfeld Girl

The Wizard of Oz