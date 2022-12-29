“Films in Our Memories” @ Busan Cinema Center

For its year-end event, the Busan Cinema Center will host the ‘Films in Our Memories’ event.
The special screening event ‘Films in Our Memories’ will cover over 20 films until January 22, 2023.
The admission fee is 7,000 won for adults, and 5,000 won for membership holders, teenagers and anyone over the age of 65.
Movie times can be found here.
Film List
Mo’ Better Blues
All That Jazz
Jazz on a Summer’s Day
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things
Born to Be Blue
Thelonious Monk: Straight, No Chaser
Bird
Round Midnight
The Benny Goodman Story
The Glenn Miller Story
Young Man with a Horn
Judy
I Could Go on Singing
A Star Is Born
Summer Stock
Easter Parade
The Harvey Girls
Meet Me in St. Louis
Girl Crazy
For Me and My Gal
Ziegfeld Girl
The Wizard of Oz