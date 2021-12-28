“Films in Our Memories” @ Busan Cinema Center

For its year-end event, the Busan Cinema Center will host the ‘Films in Our Memories’ event.

The special screening event ‘Films in Our Memories’ will cover 25 films until January 23, 2022.

The admission fee is 7,000 won for adults, and 5,000 won for membership holders, teenagers and anyone over the age of 65.

Movie times can be found here. COVID-19 measures are in place.

Film List

Stavisky…

Crazy Pete / Pierrot le Fou

Crime on a Summer Morning (Par un beau matin d’été)

A Monkey in Winter / Un singe en hiver

Leon Morin, Priest ( L on Morin, prêtre )

Moderato cantabile

Breathless (A Bout de Souffle)

The One Hundred and One Nights of Simon Cinema / Les Cent et une Nuits de Simon Cinéma

May Fools / Milou en mai

Bad Blood / Mauvais sang

The Things of Life / Les choses de la vie

Contempt (Le Mépris)

It’s Not Totally the Life That I Dreamed / C’est pas tout à fait la vie dont j’avais rêvé

The Black Beach / La plage noire

So There / Alors voilà,

24 Frames

Shirin

Ten / Dah

The Wind Will Carry Us / Bad ma ra khahad bord

Taste of Cherry / Ta’m e guilass

Through The Olive Trees / Zire darakhatan zeyton

Life and Nothing more (And Life Goes on…) / Zendegi va digar hich

Close-Up / Nema-ye Nazdik

Where Is the Friend’s House? / Khane-ye doust kodjast?

The Traveler / Mossafer