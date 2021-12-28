“Films in Our Memories” @ Busan Cinema Center

For its year-end event, the Busan Cinema Center will host the ‘Films in Our Memories’ event.
The special screening event ‘Films in Our Memories’ will cover 25 films until January 23, 2022.
The admission fee is 7,000 won for adults, and 5,000 won for membership holders, teenagers and anyone over the age of 65.
Movie times can be found here. COVID-19 measures are in place.
Film List
Stavisky…
Crazy Pete / Pierrot le Fou
Crime on a Summer Morning (Par un beau matin d’été)
A Monkey in Winter / Un singe en hiver
Leon Morin, Priest ( L on Morin, prêtre )
Moderato cantabile
Breathless (A Bout de Souffle)
The One Hundred and One Nights of Simon Cinema / Les Cent et une Nuits de Simon Cinéma
May Fools / Milou en mai
Bad Blood / Mauvais sang
The Things of Life / Les choses de la vie
Contempt (Le Mépris)
It’s Not Totally the Life That I Dreamed / C’est pas tout à fait la vie dont j’avais rêvé
The Black Beach / La plage noire
So There / Alors voilà,
24 Frames
Shirin
Ten / Dah
The Wind Will Carry Us / Bad ma ra khahad bord
Taste of Cherry / Ta’m e guilass
Through The Olive Trees / Zire darakhatan zeyton
Life and Nothing more (And Life Goes on…) / Zendegi va digar hich
Close-Up / Nema-ye Nazdik
Where Is the Friend’s House? / Khane-ye doust kodjast?
The Traveler / Mossafer