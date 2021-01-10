“Films in Our Memories” @ Busan Cinema Center

For its year-end event, the Busan Cinema Center will host the ‘Films in Our Memories’ event at its Cinematheque.

The special screening event ‘Films in Our Memories’ will cover 25 films until January 21.

The admission fee is 7,000 won for adults, and 5,000 won for membership holders, teenagers and anyone over the age of 65.

Movie times can be found here. COVID-19 measures are in place.

Film List

Paterson

Regular Lovers / Les amants reguliers

Total Eclipse

The Postman / Il postino

The Color of Pomegranates / Цвет граната

Doctor Zhivago

The Tales of Hoffmann

Orpheus / Orphee

The Captive/La captive

The Piano

Blue Velvet

Caught

Gaslight

Rebecca

The Best Years of Our Lives

The Little Foxes

The Letter

Jezebel

These Three

Dodsworth