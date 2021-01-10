“Films in Our Memories” @ Busan Cinema Center

For its year-end event, the Busan Cinema Center will host the ‘Films in Our Memories’ event at its Cinematheque.
The special screening event ‘Films in Our Memories’ will cover 25 films until January 21.
The admission fee is 7,000 won for adults, and 5,000 won for membership holders, teenagers and anyone over the age of 65.
Movie times can be found here. COVID-19 measures are in place.
Film List
Paterson
Regular Lovers / Les amants reguliers
Total Eclipse
The Postman / Il postino
The Color of Pomegranates / Цвет граната
Doctor Zhivago
The Tales of Hoffmann
Orpheus / Orphee
The Captive/La captive
The Piano
Blue Velvet
Caught
Gaslight
Rebecca
The Best Years of Our Lives
The Little Foxes
The Letter
Jezebel
These Three
Dodsworth