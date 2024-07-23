Image: Haeundae-gu
LifestyleHealth, Fitness & Beauty

Beach Gym at Haeundae Beach Gains Popularity

By Haps Staff

A new beach gym, the Muscle Zone, opened at Haeundae Beach in Busan, is quickly attracting the attention of vacationers.

With 20 exercise machines set up in a 60-pyeong space on the beach, the Muscle Zone, created by the Haeundae-gu Office, features red and black exercise machines and has become a popular place for fitness enthusiasts.

The Muscle Zone is part of a promotion zone designated by the Haeundae-gu Office, which spans a 150-meter section of the white sandy beach.

Open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Muscle Zone offers free access to the latest fitness equipment, provided in collaboration with exercise equipment companies. The area is equipped with mats and sunscreen to create a comfortable workout environment.

Installed in early July, the Muscle Zone has already gained popularity through word of mouth. The district office plans to host events such as free InBody consultations and guidance from fitness YouTubers.

On August 11, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., a ‘Muscle Competition’ will be held, inviting fitness enthusiasts to participate.

In addition to the Muscle Zone, the promotion zone includes a woody house and a beanbag zone.

The woody house, inspired by luxury beach cabanas, features tables, chairs, and wooden partitions for family activities. Various animations will be shown on weekdays at 5 p.m. until August 9.

The promotion zone also includes a photo zone and an experience zone, enhancing the overall beach experience.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

What to Expect at the 28th Busan Sea Festival

Average Vacation For Workers in Busan is 3.4 Days This Summer

Month-long 2024 Yeongnam Dance Festival Gets Underway

Gwangalli Drone Show Schedule For July

10 Most Popular Korean Makeup Trends to Try in 2024

Check Out the Best Sneaker Stores You Must Visit in Seoul

The Latest

Tropical Nights Arrive Earlier Than Usual

2024 Excellent Small and Medium Enterprises and Agricultural Specialties Gift Fair

Get Up to 5,000 Won Discount Coupons for KFC Delivery This Week

YouTube’s ‘Gyeongnam TV’ Breaks Record with ‘Something Special’ Series!

산청 여름밤 수놓을 빛 축제 구경오세요

‘ON Sancheong Light Festival in Summer’ to be Held in Sancheong-gun

Busan
broken clouds
24 ° C
24 °
24 °
94 %
5.1kmh
75 %
Wed
28 °
Thu
29 °
Fri
29 °
Sat
29 °
Sun
29 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 