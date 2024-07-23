Beach Gym at Haeundae Beach Gains Popularity

A new beach gym, the Muscle Zone, opened at Haeundae Beach in Busan, is quickly attracting the attention of vacationers.

With 20 exercise machines set up in a 60-pyeong space on the beach, the Muscle Zone, created by the Haeundae-gu Office, features red and black exercise machines and has become a popular place for fitness enthusiasts.

The Muscle Zone is part of a promotion zone designated by the Haeundae-gu Office, which spans a 150-meter section of the white sandy beach.

Open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Muscle Zone offers free access to the latest fitness equipment, provided in collaboration with exercise equipment companies. The area is equipped with mats and sunscreen to create a comfortable workout environment.

Installed in early July, the Muscle Zone has already gained popularity through word of mouth. The district office plans to host events such as free InBody consultations and guidance from fitness YouTubers.

On August 11, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., a ‘Muscle Competition’ will be held, inviting fitness enthusiasts to participate.

In addition to the Muscle Zone, the promotion zone includes a woody house and a beanbag zone.

The woody house, inspired by luxury beach cabanas, features tables, chairs, and wooden partitions for family activities. Various animations will be shown on weekdays at 5 p.m. until August 9.

The promotion zone also includes a photo zone and an experience zone, enhancing the overall beach experience.