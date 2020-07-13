Masks Will Be Required at Five Beaches in Busan, Night Time Eating and Drinking Hours Ban Announced

Starting on the 25th, visitors without a mask at five beaches in Busan will receive severe fines.

The city of Busan said after a grace period from the 18th until the 24th, there will also be an administrative order limiting gatherings from the 25th at 5 beaches including Haeundae, Songjeong, Songdo, Dadaepo, and Gwangalli.

Until the 15th of next month, the city will also crackdown on night drinking and eating between 7 pm and 6 am and checking for masks 24 hours a day.

Local government officials will patrol the beaches with police. Violators will be reported to the police and charged with fines of up to 3 million won.

Haeundae Beach Ordinance Begins July 20

Starting on July 20, people who don’t wear masks on Haeundae Beach will be subject to up to a 3 million won fine.

Haeundae-gu announced the measures which also include Hoan-ro street as they look to strengthen the prevention of the spread of coronavirus.

Masks are part of the provisions of Article 49 of the Infectious Disease Prevention and Management Act and are interpreted as necessary measures related to public health.

After a one-week grace period starting yesterday, the new rules come into effect next Monday.

Fines will be imposed after violators are given a primary warning and fail to comply with police or the district office officials during the joint crackdown.

The measures came into place after the July 4th weekend incident when a large amount of USFK Forces personnel visited Busan and didn’t wear masks, and caused disruptive behavior and poor conduct.

Haeundae Beach recorded around 150,000 visitors last weekend, with some still not wearing masks.