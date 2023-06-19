Arts & Culture

‘Beach Radio Expo 2030’, A Campaign to Support Busan World Expo 2030 Taking Place Tonight in Gwangalli

By Haps Staff

The city of Busan is launching the ‘Beach Radio Expo 2030’ campaign to support the 4th competition presentation for the 2030 World Expo in real-time at Gwangalli Beach on the evening of the 20th.

The campaign aims to showcase Busan’s fervent desire to host the Expo and highlights the significance of the year ‘2030’ by scheduling the campaign to start at 20:30.

Divided into two parts, the campaign features a ‘beach radio event’ resembling a visible radio show and a ‘cheering event’ where participants can watch and cheer for the competition presentation on a large electronic display board.

During the beach radio event, the radio host will explain the importance of hosting the Expo and share citizens’ stories related to the event. Street performances by Busan indie bands and promotional videos promoting the 2030 Busan World Expo will also be part of the event. The beach radio event will be held from 20:30 to 22:00.

In the cheering event, the 4th competition presentation will be broadcasted live on a large display board, accompanied by Korean interpretation. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:35 pm. The campaign aims to gather the enthusiasm of Busan citizens and showcase their support for the Expo bid.

In conjunction with the campaign, civic groups will organize the ‘2030 Busan World Expo Invitational Support Exhibition’ at the outdoor plaza of Songsanghyeon Plaza on June 20th, offering a live performance for attendees. The event is co-hosted by various organizations supporting the 2030 Busan World Expo.

Haps Staff
