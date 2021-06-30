TravelLocal Destinations

Beach Season Opens in Busan — Here’s The Latest Updates on What to Expect

Haps Staff

The city of Busan has announced its measures to ensure safety while strengthening measures to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 at its seven beaches during the summer season from July 1 through August 31.

Here’s the latest on what to expect if you plan to visit one of Busan’s beaches this summer.

Haeundae Beach

— From July 1-4, groups of only 4 people are allowed. From July 5, groups of 8 people will be allowed.

— People who want to use beach facilities (parasols, tubes, showers) must have a temperature check.

— Swimming will be allowed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

— Wearing masks are mandatory for everyone whether vaccinated or not

— A Hug Photo Zone and Children’s beach will operate

— Drinking and eating are prohibited on the beach from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

— Not more than two people are allowed to eat and drink at the beach together

— Visitors to the beach will receive a temperature sticker

— “Citizen’s Self Participation Safety Call” will be implemented

Gwangalli Beach

— Groups of 8 people will be allowed.

— People who want to use beach facilities (parasols, tubes, showers) must have a temperature check.

— Swimming will be allowed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

— Wearing masks are mandatory for everyone whether vaccinated or not

— A Pengsoo structure has been built and a SUP Zone will operate

— Drinking and eating are prohibited on the beach from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

— Not more than two people are allowed to eat and drink at the beach together

— “Citizen’s Self Participation Safety Call” will be implemented

Songjeong Beach

— From July 1-4, groups of only 4 people are allowed. From July 5, groups of 8 people will be allowed.

— People who want to use beach facilities (parasols, tubes, showers) must have a temperature check.

— Swimming will be allowed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

— Wearing masks are mandatory for everyone whether vaccinated or not

— A Junk art North Pole Photo Zone will operate

— Drinking and eating are prohibited on the beach from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

— The surfing zone has been extended to 270-meters

— Not more than two people are allowed to eat and drink at the beach together

— Visitors to the beach will receive a temperature sticker

— “Citizen’s Self Participation Safety Call” will be implemented

Dadaepo Beach

— Groups of 8 people will be allowed.

— People who want to use beach facilities (parasols, tubes, showers) must have a temperature check.

— Swimming will be allowed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

— Wearing masks are mandatory for everyone whether vaccinated or not

— A photo zone and a dog urinal space will operate

— Drinking and eating are prohibited on the beach from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

— Not more than two people are allowed to eat and drink at the beach together

— “Citizen’s Self Participation Safety Call” will be implemented

Songdo Beach

— Groups of 8 people will be allowed.

— People who want to use beach facilities (parasols, tubes, showers) must have a temperature check.

— Swimming will be allowed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

— Wearing masks are mandatory for everyone whether vaccinated or not

— No special operations are scheduled

— Drinking and eating are prohibited on the beach from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

— Not more than two people are allowed to eat and drink at the beach together

— “Citizen’s Self Participation Safety Call” will be implemented

Ilgwang Beach

— Groups of 8 people will be allowed.

— People who want to use beach facilities (parasols, tubes, showers) must have a temperature check.

— Swimming will be allowed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

— Wearing masks are mandatory for everyone whether vaccinated or not

— A complete ban on tents and shade screens is implemented

— Drinking fountains and event stages will not operate

— Drinking and eating are prohibited on the beach from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

— Not more than two people are allowed to eat and drink at the beach together

— “Citizen’s Self Participation Safety Call” will be implemented

Imrang Beach

— Groups of 8 people will be allowed.

— People who want to use beach facilities (parasols, tubes, showers) must have a temperature check.

— Swimming will be allowed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

— Wearing masks are mandatory for everyone whether vaccinated or not

— A complete ban on tents and shade screens is implemented

— Drinking fountains and event stages will not operate

— Drinking and eating are prohibited on the beach from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

— Not more than two people are allowed to eat and drink at the beach together

— “Citizen’s Self Participation Safety Call” will be implemented

Busan Beaches – A Look Inside

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
broken clouds
25 ° C
25 °
24.1 °
61 %
2.6kmh
75 %
Thu
27 °
Fri
26 °
Sat
25 °
Sun
25 °
Mon
26 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 