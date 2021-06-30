Beach Season Opens in Busan — Here’s The Latest Updates on What to Expect

The city of Busan has announced its measures to ensure safety while strengthening measures to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 at its seven beaches during the summer season from July 1 through August 31.

Here’s the latest on what to expect if you plan to visit one of Busan’s beaches this summer.

Haeundae Beach

— From July 1-4, groups of only 4 people are allowed. From July 5, groups of 8 people will be allowed.

— People who want to use beach facilities (parasols, tubes, showers) must have a temperature check.

— Swimming will be allowed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

— Wearing masks are mandatory for everyone whether vaccinated or not

— A Hug Photo Zone and Children’s beach will operate

— Drinking and eating are prohibited on the beach from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

— Not more than two people are allowed to eat and drink at the beach together

— Visitors to the beach will receive a temperature sticker

— “Citizen’s Self Participation Safety Call” will be implemented

Gwangalli Beach

— Groups of 8 people will be allowed.

— People who want to use beach facilities (parasols, tubes, showers) must have a temperature check.

— Swimming will be allowed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

— Wearing masks are mandatory for everyone whether vaccinated or not

— A Pengsoo structure has been built and a SUP Zone will operate

— Drinking and eating are prohibited on the beach from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

— Not more than two people are allowed to eat and drink at the beach together

— “Citizen’s Self Participation Safety Call” will be implemented

Songjeong Beach

— From July 1-4, groups of only 4 people are allowed. From July 5, groups of 8 people will be allowed.

— People who want to use beach facilities (parasols, tubes, showers) must have a temperature check.

— Swimming will be allowed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

— Wearing masks are mandatory for everyone whether vaccinated or not

— A Junk art North Pole Photo Zone will operate

— Drinking and eating are prohibited on the beach from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

— The surfing zone has been extended to 270-meters

— Not more than two people are allowed to eat and drink at the beach together

— Visitors to the beach will receive a temperature sticker

— “Citizen’s Self Participation Safety Call” will be implemented

Dadaepo Beach

— Groups of 8 people will be allowed.

— People who want to use beach facilities (parasols, tubes, showers) must have a temperature check.

— Swimming will be allowed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

— Wearing masks are mandatory for everyone whether vaccinated or not

— A photo zone and a dog urinal space will operate

— Drinking and eating are prohibited on the beach from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

— Not more than two people are allowed to eat and drink at the beach together

— “Citizen’s Self Participation Safety Call” will be implemented

Songdo Beach

— Groups of 8 people will be allowed.

— People who want to use beach facilities (parasols, tubes, showers) must have a temperature check.

— Swimming will be allowed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

— Wearing masks are mandatory for everyone whether vaccinated or not

— No special operations are scheduled

— Drinking and eating are prohibited on the beach from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

— Not more than two people are allowed to eat and drink at the beach together

— “Citizen’s Self Participation Safety Call” will be implemented

Ilgwang Beach

— Groups of 8 people will be allowed.

— People who want to use beach facilities (parasols, tubes, showers) must have a temperature check.

— Swimming will be allowed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

— Wearing masks are mandatory for everyone whether vaccinated or not

— A complete ban on tents and shade screens is implemented

— Drinking fountains and event stages will not operate

— Drinking and eating are prohibited on the beach from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

— Not more than two people are allowed to eat and drink at the beach together

— “Citizen’s Self Participation Safety Call” will be implemented

Imrang Beach

— Groups of 8 people will be allowed.

— People who want to use beach facilities (parasols, tubes, showers) must have a temperature check.

— Swimming will be allowed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

— Wearing masks are mandatory for everyone whether vaccinated or not

— A complete ban on tents and shade screens is implemented

— Drinking fountains and event stages will not operate

— Drinking and eating are prohibited on the beach from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

— Not more than two people are allowed to eat and drink at the beach together

— “Citizen’s Self Participation Safety Call” will be implemented