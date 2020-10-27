Beach Users in Korea Decrease By 63% This Summer, But Accidents and Deaths Rise

Traveling to beaches decreased by 63% this summer according to data released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries.

However, accidents rose from 82 to 84.

Beaches in Gangwon province and Busan both were down between 60% to 80% over the year, as coronavirus concerns and mask mandates kept visitors home.

Accidents at the beach in Busan decreased from 51 to 30 this year, however, they tripled in Gangwon province from 12 to 37.

Six deaths occurred at the nation’s beaches, including two at Dadaepo Beach and Hajodae Beach in Yangyang. Manlipo Beach in Taeun-gun and Doji Beach in Pohang also had one death at its beach in 2020.