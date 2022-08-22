Beaches in Gyeongnam Province Close for the Summer Season

Gyeongnam province announced that all 26 beaches in the province, which were opened sequentially from July 2nd, have finished their summer operations as of 6 pm on August 21st.

During the exceptionally hot 51 days of this year, a total of 712,146 visitors to the beaches of Gyeongnam were found to be the most visited in the past five years.

This is an 11% increase from last year, and the most visited beach was Geoje Hakdong Mongdol Beach with 90,000 people, and the second was Geoje Gujora Beach with 79,000 people.

In addition, the number of beach visitors by city and county was 448,841 in Geoje and 102,733 in Namhae.

Among the beaches with more than 20,000 visitors this year, the beach with the largest number of visitors compared to last year was Geoje Gujora Beach with 29,900, up 60%, and Sacheon Namildae Beach with 16,227, up 53% over last year.

Gyeongsangnam-do and cities and counties combined marine leisure sports with summer festivals such as Jeonma Sun Racing, Changwon Korea SUP Championship 2022 at Gwangam Beach, Changwon-si, and the Summer Festival at Sangju Beach, Namhae-gun, providing beautiful summer memories to visitors to Gyeongnam.

During the opening period, Gyeongnam Province deployed safety personnel at all times to prevent water accidents and to prevent and manage COVID-19 thoroughly, and through the ‘Beach Cleaner‘ project.

Gyeongnam Province said that there will be many visitors to beaches and major beaches even after the closure, and will continue to maintain the current safety management system and inspection until August 31, when the sweltering heat continues to ensure that accidents are prevented.