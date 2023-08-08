Beat the Heat: Expert Tips for Staying Cool When Temperatures Soar

As scorching temperatures grip various regions around the country this summer, it’s essential to arm yourself with strategies to stay cool and prevent heat-related ailments.

Busan has been gripped with a heatwave and tropical nights for two weeks, so many people looking for relief have been flocking to marts, movie theaters, and outdoor spaces with fountains to cool down.

Dehydration, exhaustion, and heatstrokes are real threats during heatwaves, but fear not – we’ve compiled a list of expert-approved tips to help you keep your cool.

Stay Hydrated: Dehydration can quickly take a toll on your well-being. Make sure you drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated and maintain your energy levels. Opt for Low Ground: If you’re at home, consider heading downstairs or lying on the floor. Hot air tends to rise, so choosing a lower spot can provide access to cooler air. Progressive Muscle Relaxation: Lying down not only helps you stay cool but also facilitates progressive muscle relaxation – a technique known to induce a sense of calm. Take advantage of this dual benefit to unwind and beat the heat. Opt for Smaller Meals: Eating large, heavy meals can increase your metabolic heat. Opt for smaller, frequent meals to avoid excessive heat production during digestion. Cooling Foods: Choose cooling foods like fruits and vegetables, which can help regulate body temperature. These options are preferable to protein-heavy choices that can elevate metabolic heat. Breathe Deeply: Manage your stress levels by practicing deep breathing. When you’re anxious or upset, shallow breathing can exacerbate the situation. Deep breaths break this cycle and help you regain your composure.

Incorporate these tips into your routine to ensure you’re well-prepared to beat the heat.

Staying cool and maintaining your well-being should always be a top priority, especially during the scorching summer days.

You can also check out these tips from the Ministry of the Interior and Safety.