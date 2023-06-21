Beat the Heat this Summer at Robot Land

Gyeongnam province has announced the upcoming summer event “Water War Season 4 (No Water to Avoid)” to combat the approaching heat.

Taking place at Robot Land Theme Park for two months, from June 24 to August 27, the event aims to provide a refreshing experience amidst the hot weather.

The main attraction of the event is the opportunity to cool off and have fun at Robot Land.

The Dream Stage, located at the center of the park, features 18 water cannons, 4 water jets, and 8 nozzles. Visitors can enjoy a water gun party accompanied by exciting music, allowing them to beat the heat throughout the day.

To enhance the experience, a ‘Waterman’ dressed up in attire rides a ‘Water Car’ equipped with water sprayers, sprinklers, and water guns, creating a cool and enjoyable atmosphere throughout Robot Land.

The park has also set up a ‘Water Fun Village’ with an outdoor pool, featuring three water slides and a stepping stone. The village is divided into different zones based on water depth, catering to infants, youth, and adults.

Starting from July 1st, the park will remain open until 9 pm on weekends. During the evening, the Fantasia Garden will be adorned with illuminated flowers, providing a splendid backdrop for photos and a cool summer night ambiance. Furthermore, at 7:30 pm on the Dream Stage, the host, DJ, and dancers will create a festive atmosphere by making use of the water cannons, water jets, and nozzles.

This summer event is designed to be enjoyed even on rainy days, with the exception of heavy rainfall.