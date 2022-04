Though there aren’t many details about the event, a beer festival will be held at Diamond Tower, the new name of the former Busan in Yongdusan Park, at 7 p.m. on Saturday night.

It is part of a cultural festival that is taking place that will include busking, and performances by local bands Wani Band, Retrospect, and Burning Soda.

The events will take place every Saturday until the second week of May.