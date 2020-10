Gorilla Brewing Company’s pop-up store “Beer Shop” is closing its doors this weekend.

According to the company, they are closing their doors this Saturday, to make way for a new venture coming soon to Gorilla.

Take advantage of some great burgers, and discounted craft beers before then.

Opened at the end of July, Gorilla Brewing Company converted its old brewery into a collaboration pop-up shop featuring beers from six great craft breweries from across the country.