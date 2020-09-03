Image: Facebook/Beer Shop
Beer Shop Serving Up Tasty Pastrami Sandwiches and Brisket This Sunday

Haps Staff

This Sunday, Beer Shop welcomes Andrew Bencivenga of Galmegi PNU, or as he refers to himself “The Sandwich King Of Busan”.

They’ll be smoking up some house-cured briskets, and serving pastrami sandwiches with a classic British twist to you fine people.

The event gets underway at 12:00 p.m.

Please note:

First come first served.
No reservations.
1 sandwich per customer.
Take out allowed.

Government advised COVID restrictions will be enforced.

Eat Like a Local: “Beer Shop”, Gorilla Brewing Company’s New Summertime Pop-up

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

