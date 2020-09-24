Image: Facebook/Beer Shop
Dine & Drink

Beer Shop Smoked Meats 2nd Edition With Andrew Bencivenga This Sunday

Haps Staff

Beer Shop is at it again with another great bbq feast this Sunday with chef extraordinaire Andrew Bencivenga.

This Sunday, enjoy a slow-smoked pork belly, with an Asian twist.

They are teaming up with Bao Haus to wrap slices of succulent smokey pork belly in their freshly made bao buns complete with cilantro, pickled red onion, and tangy aioli.

The event is limited availability and no reservations allowed.

All regular COVID-19 measures will be followed and take out is possible.

The event gets underway at noon.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Dine & Drink

Costco Food Court Closed Temporarily Before Chuseok

Haps Staff -
Costco's food court in Busan will be closed from this weekend for five days due to coronavirus concerns.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: High Quality Meals with Reasonable Prices at Insaeng Hoetjip in Igidae

Yoona Kang -
Insaeng Hoetjip hits all the right notes for those looking for some affordable raw fish and seafood dishes after a nice hike around Igidae.
Read more
Dine & Drink

“No Brand Burger” Opens its First Busan Location in Daeyeon-dong

Haps Staff -
Shinsegae Food has opened its first "No Brand Burger" location in Busan.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Local Franchisee Denies Popeye’s is Leaving Korea

Haps Staff -
Rumors of Popeye's leaving Korea has been denied by the company's local franchisee TS Corporation.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Shuttle Expands Delivery Service Into Seomyeon

Haps Staff -
Shuttle has announced that it will begin delivery service in the greater Seomeyon Station area.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Luxury Hotels In Busan Offering More Drive-Thru Dining Options

Haps Staff -
Luxury hotels in Busan continue to offer "untact" meal options as coronavirus continues to hit the local tourism industry hard.
Read more

The Latest

Controversial UNIQLO Store in Beomil-dong Finally Opens Today

Shopping, Home & Living Haps Staff -
Nine months after construction was completed, UNIQLO will finally open its doors today in Beomil-dong, Busanjin-gu.
Read more

South Korea’s K Golf Signs Golf Legend YE Yang to Sponsorship Deal

Sports News Haps Staff -
K Golf, South Korea's most innovative new golf simulator system provider has signed a major sponsorship agreement with golf legend YE Yang.
Read more

All Cemeteries in Busan Will Be Closed During Chuseok Holidays

Busan News Haps Staff -
The city of Busan will temporarily close all public and private cemetery facilities in the city.
Read more

UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa – Live HD English Broadcast at HQ Gwangan

Events Haps Staff -
On Sunday, September 27th, HQ will be opening the doors up early  for UFC 253. This one’s a pretty solid card with two title...
Read more

Beer Shop Smoked Meats 2nd Edition With Andrew Bencivenga This Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Beer Shop is at it again with another great bbq feast this Sunday with chef extraordinaire Andrew Bencivenga.
Read more

부산 관광의 찐매력, 랜선으로 전 세계에 알린다!

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시와 부산관광공사(사장 정희준)는 해외에 국제관광도시 부산을 알리기 위해 구성한 ‘부산관광 영어 유튜브 크리에이터단(VIBA)’이 9월 21일 첫 영상 소개를 시작으로 본격적인 활동을 시작한다고 밝혔다.
Read more
Busan
overcast clouds
19 ° C
19 °
19 °
68 %
3.1kmh
90 %
Thu
19 °
Fri
24 °
Sat
23 °
Sun
22 °
Mon
22 °

Dine & Drink

Beer Shop Smoked Meats 2nd Edition With Andrew Bencivenga This Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Beer Shop is at it again with another great bbq feast this Sunday with chef extraordinaire Andrew Bencivenga.
Read more

Costco Food Court Closed Temporarily Before Chuseok

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Costco's food court in Busan will be closed from this weekend for five days due to coronavirus concerns.
Read more

Busan Bites: Try Mouth-Watering Traditional Korean Cuisine at Naedong

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
In addition to the food, the ambiance of Naedang displays all the tranquil beauty of Korea through traditional architecture, ponds, and gardens. 
Read more

Eat Like a Local: High Quality Meals with Reasonable Prices at Insaeng Hoetjip in Igidae

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Insaeng Hoetjip hits all the right notes for those looking for some affordable raw fish and seafood dishes after a nice hike around Igidae.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea