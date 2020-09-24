Beer Shop Smoked Meats 2nd Edition With Andrew Bencivenga This Sunday

Beer Shop is at it again with another great bbq feast this Sunday with chef extraordinaire Andrew Bencivenga.

This Sunday, enjoy a slow-smoked pork belly, with an Asian twist.

They are teaming up with Bao Haus to wrap slices of succulent smokey pork belly in their freshly made bao buns complete with cilantro, pickled red onion, and tangy aioli.

The event is limited availability and no reservations allowed.

All regular COVID-19 measures will be followed and take out is possible.

The event gets underway at noon.