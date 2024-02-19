Image: On the Road Busan
BeFM Adds New Programs to its Line-up

By BeFM News

Busan English Broadcasting, BEFM, has launched a revamp of programs from yesterday, focusing on enhancing Busan’s status as an English-friendly global hub.

The revamp includes “All Star English,” a program designed for Busan citizens to learn English through entertainment, featuring various hosts including singer Kim Jo-han.

“4 Your Busan” is another new program offering in-depth introductions to all things Busan, hosted by David Kim.

This initiative aims to improve the English communication skills of Busan’s residents and promote the city internationally.

The programs will be aired on 90.5 FM or 103.3MHz in the Gijang and Noksan areas, the BEFM app, and BeFM’s official YouTube channel.

 

 

