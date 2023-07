Busan English Broadcasting Foundation (BeFM) began anew under the name, Busan Global City Foundation, from last Saturday.

BeFM and the Busan Foundation for International Cooperation (BFIC) have merged into one organization, taking on the new name, as a result of the city’s plans to improve management efficiency at public institutions since last year.

BeFM said it will continue to reach local and foreign residents of Busan with useful day-to-day information and diverse cultural content.