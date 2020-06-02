BeFM and Busan Biennale Sign MOU To Collaborate at This Year’s Event

BeFM English Radio and the Busan Biennale signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) Monday afternoon at BeFM.

The 2020 Busan Biennale, under the theme “Words at an Exhibition” will be an exhibition in ten chapters and five poems featuring works visualizing literary works.

11 South Koreans and 11 foreign nationals living in Busan will be selected to publish audiobooks.

Through the agreement, BeFM will help promote and create 22 audiobooks, to co-create the biennale with Busan citizens and foreign residents.