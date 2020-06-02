Arts & Culture

BeFM and Busan Biennale Sign MOU To Collaborate at This Year’s Event

BeFM News

BeFM English Radio and the Busan Biennale signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) Monday afternoon at BeFM.

The 2020 Busan Biennale, under the theme “Words at an Exhibition” will be an exhibition in ten chapters and five poems featuring works visualizing literary works.

11 South Koreans and 11 foreign nationals living in Busan will be selected to publish audiobooks.

Through the agreement, BeFM will help promote and create 22 audiobooks, to co-create the biennale with Busan citizens and foreign residents.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

Wednesday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance

Haps Staff -
The Busan National Gugak Center presents its Wednesday performance series of Korean Traditional Music and Dance.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: June 1 – June 7

Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more
Arts & Culture

2020 Changwon Youth Asian Art Festival Runs Through June 8th

Haps Staff -
The 2020 Changwon Asian Art Festival got underway yesterday and will run through June 8th at Seongsan Art Hall.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Enjoy Weekly Saturday Outdoor Performances of Korean Traditional Music & Dance

Haps Staff -
The Busan National Gugak Center is hosting its weekly Saturday Outdoor Performances of Korean Traditional Music & Dance each Saturday through June 20.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Chungryeolsa Celebrates the 428th Anniversary of the Outbreak of Imjin War

Haps Staff -
Chungryeolsa Management Office celebrated the 428th anniversary of the outbreak of Imjin War in 1592 yesterday at the main hall of Chungryeolsa Temple.
Read more

The Latest

Day of Slavic Culture & Writing Book Exhibition

Events Haps Staff -
Pusan National University's Russia Center is hosting a Russian book exhibition through the 20th of June.
Read more

Taking a Look Back at the Old Amusement Parks in Busan

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
While Busanites will have to wait for another year until the large-scale theme park in East Busan Tourism Complex will open, amusement parks have a long, interesting history in the city.
Read more

부산시, 레저보트 산업의 글로벌 중심지로 도약 모색

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 중소조선연구원(원장 강병윤)과 함께 정부의 보트 수요촉진 정책에 대응해 레저보트 생산기술력 강화 및 모델 개발로 지역기업의 세계시장 진출과 역량 강화를 지원하기 위한 「해양레저용 고속보트 생산기술 고도화 지원사업」을 2020년부터 2022년까지 3년간 16억5천만 원(시비 12억, 민자 4천5백만)을 투입해 추진한다고 밝혔다.
Read more

City Extends Ban On Entertainment Facilities For Another Week

Busan News Haps Staff -
The city of Busan has decided to extend the administrative orders of prohibiting mass gatherings at 71 entertainment facilities to reduce risks of cluster infections of COVID-19.
Read more

Johnny Rockets June Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

BeFM and Busan Biennale Sign MOU To Collaborate at This Year’s Event

Arts & Culture BeFM News -
BeFM English Radio and the Busan Biennale signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) Monday afternoon at BeFM. 
Read more
Busan
overcast clouds
20 ° C
20 °
20 °
72 %
0.5kmh
100 %
Wed
23 °
Thu
25 °
Fri
26 °
Sat
23 °
Sun
24 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea