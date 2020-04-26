Image: On the Road Busan
Lifestyle

BeFM Begins its Spring Broadcast Season Today

BeFM News

BeFM will be starting its 2020 spring season today. The new season includes enhanced segments and extensive programs to capture the ears of listeners.

BeFM provides domestic and international news and the latest updates on COVID-19,

The station serves as a guide to the global city Busan, helping listeners’ commute to work and introducing different places in the city, to raising Busan’s status as an international tourism city.

“As the only foreign language station in the Yongnam region, BeFM will continue to provide the latest and accurate information on COVID-19 and other emergency situations in English, Chinese and Vietnamese in the new season,” said Executive Director Cho Seung-wan

He added, “We will also do our best to provide our audience with a pleasant radio listening experience.”

BeFM can be listened to at 90.5 FM within Busan and 103.3 FM outside of Busan.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Lifestyle

“Safe Accommodation Packages” Offered to Overseas Visitors to Busan at 11 Local Hotels

Haps Staff -
In order to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus infection, safe accommodation packages at affordable prices are offered at select hotels in Busan so that families from overseas can stay for cheap.
Read more
Lifestyle

City to Crackdown on E-Scooter Riders as Accidents Increase

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced that it will conduct joint crackdowns with the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency on kickboard riders, as accidents have been occurring more frequently as of late.
Read more
Lifestyle

Apple Garusogil in Gangnam Reopens

Haps Staff -
Apple's flagship store in Garusogil, Gangnam in Seoul has reopened over the weekend.
Read more
Lifestyle

119 Rescue Dogs, The Four-legged Heroes of the Busan Fire Department

Haps Staff -
The Busan Fire Department also has three such heroes -- Yuri, a shepherd, Hero, also a shepherd, and Chungseong, a malinois -- who help with search and rescue efforts.
Read more
Lifestyle

Instagram Usage Sees Large Drop In Korea as Coronavirus Keeps People Indoors

Haps Staff -
While spring is one of the most popular times of the year for people to be out taking Insta-worthy pictures in nature, the coronavirus pandemic which has led to many to stay indoors has taken its toll with Instagram posting falling 9% in Korea.
Read more
Lifestyle

What are the Worst Times of Day for Pollen Allergy Sufferers in Busan?

Haps Staff -
Pollen allergy sufferers may want to take extra precautions in the morning as a recent study indicates.
Read more

The Latest

Korea Destinations: Changwon Arboretum to Open in June

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Located in the middle of the city center in Samdong- dong, Uichang-gu, Changwon Arboretum, the city's newest tourist attraction, will open in June.
Read more

BeFM Begins its Spring Broadcast Season Today

Lifestyle BeFM News -
BeFM will be starting its 2020 spring season today. The new season includes enhanced segments and extensive programs to capture the ears of listeners. 
Read more

Professor of Busan Asian Film School Darcy W. Paque Becomes Honorary Citizen of Busan

Busan News Busan City News -
American Darcy W. Paque, has been appointed as an honorary citizen of Busan Metropolitan City in recognition of his contributions in promoting Busan as a mecca of film education in Asia.
Read more

What’s On in Busan: April 27 – May 3

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more

Busan Baby Fair 2020 @ BEXCO

Events Haps Staff -
Check out items for all your baby's needs this weekend at BEXCO.
Read more

창원시, 창원수목원 6월 개원준비 박차

문화 Haps Staff -
창원수목원은 의창구 삼동동 일원인 도심 한복판에 자리하여 접근성이 뛰어난 수목원으로 6월 개원을 앞두고 시설 및 환경정비에 박차를 가하고 있다.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
16 ° C
16 °
16 °
41 %
5.1kmh
0 %
Mon
16 °
Tue
16 °
Wed
18 °
Thu
17 °
Fri
18 °

Dine & Drink

Wolfhound Begins “Tasty Tuesday” Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Wolfhound in Haeundae has begun a new "Tasty Tuesday" food special which offers three of its popular dishes for discounted prices.
Read more

Bollywood Brings Back its Vegan Buffet this Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Indian restaurant Bollywood Busan in Gwangalli has announced they will bring back its popular "Vegan Buffet" this Sunday.
Read more

Busan Bites: Original No. 18 Wandang House Balguksu

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
The restaurant, well-known throughout the city has carried on its family business across three generations, opening in 1947.
Read more

Lotte Hotel Adds its Popular Salad Box to its Drive Through Menu Service

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Lotte Hotel in Seomyeon has added the first-floor Lounge's Salad Box to its existing drive-through menu service.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea