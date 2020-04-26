BeFM Begins its Spring Broadcast Season Today

BeFM will be starting its 2020 spring season today. The new season includes enhanced segments and extensive programs to capture the ears of listeners.

BeFM provides domestic and international news and the latest updates on COVID-19,

The station serves as a guide to the global city Busan, helping listeners’ commute to work and introducing different places in the city, to raising Busan’s status as an international tourism city.

“As the only foreign language station in the Yongnam region, BeFM will continue to provide the latest and accurate information on COVID-19 and other emergency situations in English, Chinese and Vietnamese in the new season,” said Executive Director Cho Seung-wan

He added, “We will also do our best to provide our audience with a pleasant radio listening experience.”

BeFM can be listened to at 90.5 FM within Busan and 103.3 FM outside of Busan.