BeFM Celebrates 11th Anniversary With Special Broadcast Today

BeFM is doing a live 15-hour special broadcast today for its 11th year anniversary called “Global City, Busan”.

In line with the selection of Busan as the first international tourism city of the nation, this special broadcast will showcase Busan’s global status,

Discussing the possibilities and potential for Busan to grow as the capital of Northeast Asia.

From 7 am until 10 pm, eight programs will cover topics in each sector, including Busan’s economy, culture, people, airport and ocean.

To express their gratitude for our listeners who have been with us for the past 11 years, they will also hold a mobile coupon promotion in conjunction with the programs.