BeFM Celebrates its 14th Anniversary With Special Programming This Monday

BeFM is holding a special live broadcast “14 Years of BeFM, with Busan, with Listeners” on February 27th, to commemorate the 14th anniversary of the station’s foundation.

For the last 14 years, BeFM has provided everyday information and policy from the city of Busan to Korean nationals and expats..

For this year’s special programming, the station will focus on major policies by the city such as English-Friendly City Busan, Coffee City Busan, and 15-Minute City Busan, as well as the World Expo 2030 Busan which has the most interest from the people of Busan.

These programs will invite experts across different fields and communicate with listeners about the role of BeFM as a global bridge.

For part one of the special, “Multicultural Era: The Path to Authentic Multilingual Broadcasting”, they will discuss the future direction of multilingual broadcasting in the era of cultural diversity.

In part two, “14 Years Together”, BeFM will trace back its history, and hear congratulatory messages from Mayor Park Heong Joon, Chairman of Busan City Council Ahn Sung Min, Education Governor Ha Yun Su, Chinese Consul General in Busan Chen Ribiao, American Consul General in Busan Nolan Barkhouse, and other leaders in the city, as well as loyal listeners.

In part three, “Coffee City, Busan”, they will go over the past and future of Busan’s coffee industry, as Busan Port is the biggest importer of coffee in South Korea and a coffee tourism industry.

Part four, “A Step Closer to World Expo 2030 Busan”, will feature an interview with the Busan World Expo honorary ambassador Sumi Jo and hear voices from experts and citizens. It will delve into everything Expo ahead of the BIE inquiry mission in April and the BIE general assembly vote in November.

Part five, “15-Minute City, Busan” will listen to experts and citizen input on the city’s key policy towards sustainable urban planning to improve the quality of life for its people.

Part six, “English-Friendly City, Busan” will go over updates from Busan’s policy of the English Friendly City and interview Korean nationals and expats to raise public awareness on the matter.

Part seven, “BeFM’s Past and Future: BeFM Table Talk”, will gather listeners and experts to hear diverse input on the present and the future of the station.

The special programming will include different events and gifts for listeners.

BeFM’s 14th anniversary special live broadcast “14 Years of BeFM, with Busan, with Listeners” goes on air from 7 am to 8 pm on Monday, February 27 on FM 90.3MHz, 103.3MHz in Gijang, Jeonggwan, and Noksan.