BeFM Looking for New Talent By Haps Staff October 4, 2023

BeFM Radio is looking for new talent to join its radio station. Qualified individuals can apply for positions as a radio show, writer, newcaster, or reporters. Applications must be completed by October 11 and more information can be found here.