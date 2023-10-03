Image: On the Road Busan
BeFM Looking for New Talent

By Haps Staff

BeFM Radio is looking for new talent to join its radio station.

Qualified individuals can apply for positions as a radio show, writer, newscaster, or reporters.

Applications must be completed by October 11 and more information can be found here.

