Beijing to Fully Open Ming Tombs to Tourists to Further Showcase Ming Dynasty Culture at The Ming Culture Forum 2024

The Ming Culture Forum 2024 was recently held in Changping, Beijing, with the theme “The Splendid Age of the Colorful Ming.”

The year-long event includes forums, an international academic seminar, cultural relics exhibitions, and more than 30 cultural activities.

Over 100 national treasures were unveiled at the opening ceremony, marking a new milestone in the scale and cultural richness of the event.

The forum aims to leverage Changping’s abundant Ming cultural resources, enhance the protection and inheritance of the Ming Tombs, and bolster Beijing’s reputation as a historic and cultural city. It brought together over 600 experts and scholars, including Tsinghua University’s Lyu Zhou and UNESCO’s Marie-Noël Tournoux, who discussed the contemporary value of Ming culture and laid the foundation for future cooperation.

A highlight of the event was the “Magnificent Ming Dynasty Treasures” exhibition, showcasing rare national treasures such as Emperor Wanli’s golden mesh crown and the Jiajing era’s Yongle Encyclopedia.

The forum also unveiled major plans, including the phased opening of the Ming Tombs to visitors from 2024 to 2030, and the development of a culture-museum-tourism complex in Shisanling Town.

In addition to the main forum, the imperial guard-of-honor ceremony and grand archery ritual were performed, showcasing the grandeur of Ming Dynasty traditions.

The forum also launched “Ming Gift,” “Ming Joy,” “Ming Color,” and “Ming Rhyme” activities, featuring concerts, air tours, traditional Chinese medicine festivals, and Ming-style fashion shows to attract tourists and promote Ming culture.