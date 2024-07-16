Image: Ming Dynasty Culture Forum Committee
Arts & Culture

Beijing to Fully Open Ming Tombs to Tourists to Further Showcase Ming Dynasty Culture at The Ming Culture Forum 2024

By Haps Staff

The Ming Culture Forum 2024 was recently held in Changping, Beijing, with the theme “The Splendid Age of the Colorful Ming.”

The year-long event includes forums, an international academic seminar, cultural relics exhibitions, and more than 30 cultural activities.

Over 100 national treasures were unveiled at the opening ceremony, marking a new milestone in the scale and cultural richness of the event.

The forum aims to leverage Changping’s abundant Ming cultural resources, enhance the protection and inheritance of the Ming Tombs, and bolster Beijing’s reputation as a historic and cultural city. It brought together over 600 experts and scholars, including Tsinghua University’s Lyu Zhou and UNESCO’s Marie-Noël Tournoux, who discussed the contemporary value of Ming culture and laid the foundation for future cooperation.

A highlight of the event was the “Magnificent Ming Dynasty Treasures” exhibition, showcasing rare national treasures such as Emperor Wanli’s golden mesh crown and the Jiajing era’s Yongle Encyclopedia.

The forum also unveiled major plans, including the phased opening of the Ming Tombs to visitors from 2024 to 2030, and the development of a culture-museum-tourism complex in Shisanling Town.

In addition to the main forum, the imperial guard-of-honor ceremony and grand archery ritual were performed, showcasing the grandeur of Ming Dynasty traditions.

The forum also launched “Ming Gift,” “Ming Joy,” “Ming Color,” and “Ming Rhyme” activities, featuring concerts, air tours, traditional Chinese medicine festivals, and Ming-style fashion shows to attract tourists and promote Ming culture.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Groundbreaking Ceremony for Busan Studio Complex to Take Place on July 18

What’s On in Busan: July 15 – July 21

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Arte Museum Busan Launches with Pre-Sale Event Until July 18th

Busan Museum Extends Popular Special Exhibition on Korean Art Collectors

Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Temporarily Closed Until August 9

The Latest

Authorities Issue Warning Over Jellyfish Stings at Local Beaches

꽃들의 향연, 낙동강 생태공원 여름꽃 개화!

Geumwonsan Natural Recreation Forest Opens Forest Water Playground for Summer Peak Season

Average Vacation For Workers in Busan is 3.4 Days This Summer

Burger King Launches 2 Ragu-Inspired Whoppers

Busan Destinations: Enjoy a Blooming Summer Spectacle at Nakdong River Ecological Park

Busan
overcast clouds
23 ° C
23 °
23 °
100 %
1kmh
100 %
Tue
23 °
Wed
26 °
Thu
26 °
Fri
26 °
Sat
27 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 