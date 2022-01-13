Bell-ringing Event Held for the Launch of Changwon Special City

Changwon City held a bell ringing event to announce and celebrate the launch of Changwon Special City, which opens the beginning of a new era of local autonomy and decentralization, at midnight on the 13th at Changwon Daejonggak.

The meaningful event was held in the presence of mayor Seong-moo Heo and city council chairman Lee Chi-woo, as well as city and provincial legislators, and 99 citizen representatives from all walks of life in attendance.

This day’s event was held under strict quarantine management, and it consisted of a congratulatory message for the launch of Changwon Special City, ringing the bell 33 times, a video message to congratulate citizens and an LED character performance show.

The congratulatory video message includes citizens, recipients of benefits for whom welfare benefits were expanded due to the launch of special cities designation, actors from Changwon who appeared in the MBC drama ‘Only Crazy’ produced in Changwon, and nurses in the medical field.

“All these achievements, such as the selection of a smart green industrial complex, the growth of hydrogen and advanced defense industries, and the robot industry as a base city for future industries, were possible only because of you,” Mayor Heo said.