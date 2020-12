The city of Busan has announced that all in-person events for the Bell-tolling Ceremony to celebrate New Year’s 2021 have all been canceled this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Bell-tolling ceremony will be pre-recorded and broadcast on TV from December 31, 2020, 23:55 to January 1, 2021, 00:04.

There will be no events at Yongdusan Park for the Bell-tolling ceremony for New Year’s 2021.

All sunrise events on January 1st have also been canceled.