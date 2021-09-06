Busan Destinations: The Beauty of Beomeosa Temple

One of the first things on any visitors agenda to Busan should be Beomosa Temple.

Beomeosa is one of Korea’s “Great 5 Temples.” This large, incredibly serene, temple complex is accessible by subway and then a short taxi or bus ride to the foothills. Founded in 678, the temple offers a unique view into the life of Korea’s Buddhist Monks.

The original Beomeosa Temple building was lost during Imjinwaeran Invasion (Japanese Invasion of Korea in 1592) but was renovated in 1713, which remains as it now is. Daeungjeon is one of the most delicate and luxurious architectures of the Joseon Dynasty (1392~1910).

There is Iljumun, the three-story pagoda with four pillars, built in the 9th century, and seven royal palace wings, pavilions, three gates, and eleven hermitages. Designated as a natural monument, the wisteria woods and valleys are most beautiful in May.

Getting There:

Subway + Bus: At Beomeosa Station (Busan Subway Line No.1) Exit No.5 or No.7, walk between the two exits along the road for about 5 minutes and you will reach the Samsin bus stop. Take Bus No.90 and you will arrive at Beomeosa Temple Ticket Office.

— Take Bus No. 37, 47, 48, 49-1, 50, 50-1, 80-1, 147, 148, 247, or 301, get off at the last stop and take bus no. 90

— Taxi takes 5~10 min.