BEPA to Promote Project to Keep International Students in Busan Long Term

The Busan Economic Promotion Agency will promote a project to support the long-term settlement of outstanding international students.

As of 2022, there were 11, 283 international students in Busan, accounting for 5.4% of all university students in the area.

Busan is the only non-capital region with more than 10,000 international students, ranking third in the country after Seoul City and Gyeonggi Province.

Vacancies are increasing at Busan companies despite active recruitment due to the decreasing young adult population, who are crucial to the labor market.

 

