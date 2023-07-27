Best Places To Live for Koreans in LA

If you’re looking for a vibrant and culturally rich neighborhood to call home in Los Angeles, look no further than Koreatown.

Nestled east of L.A.’s Wilshire Park neighborhood, south of Little Bangladesh, and just a bit west of downtown, Koreatown stands as a testament to the strong Korean presence in the city.

It’s not only the largest population of ethnically Korean people outside of Asia but also one of the most diverse and exciting neighborhoods in Los Angeles.

Discovering the beauty of Koreatown

Stretching across a compact three square miles, there are tons of apartments for rent in Koreatown. This neighborhood packs a punch with its myriad of attractions, offering a delightful blend of Korean culture, international flavors, and Hollywood history. From its renowned Korean chain and mom-and-pop restaurants to vibrant bars and karaoke lounges, there’s always something happening in K-town. What’s more, its close proximity to Tinseltown adds a touch of glamour and excitement to the neighborhood.

A walkable paradise in a city of cars

In a city notorious for its car culture and traffic congestion, Koreatown stands out as a walkable paradise. Forget the hassles of finding parking; this neighborhood is best explored on foot. Along Wilshire Boulevard, the main artery of Koreatown, you’ll find three convenient Metro Purple Line stops, making it even easier to navigate and experience the best that K-town has to offer.

Immerse yourself in the history of Koreatown

As you step into Koreatown, you’ll be transported back in time by visiting iconic spots such as the Prince bar. Founded in the 1940s, the Prince exudes a timeless charm within its brick Tudor revival-style building. Once frequented by Hollywood executives and celebrities during the Golden Age of Hollywood, this historic establishment retains its classic ambiance.

Thanks to Korean owners who acquired the bar in 1991, guests can now enjoy Korean bar food like stir-fried squid and tteokbokki amidst the vintage décor. You might even recognize the interiors from famous film and TV appearances, including Roman Polanski’s Chinatown and the hit series Mad Men.

Find peace at Koreatown pavilion garden

Amidst the bustling cityscape, Koreatown Pavilion Garden offers a serene escape. Situated at the corner of Olympic Boulevard and Normandie Avenue, this 5,000-square-foot garden, also known as Da Wool Jung, serves as a peaceful retreat. The traditional Korean-style pavilion, built with pine and painted in green, blue, and rusty red, commemorates the centennial of Korean immigration to the United States. It symbolizes the cultural, economic, and political growth of the Korean American community. Take a moment to meditate or simply appreciate the beauty of this symbolic landmark.

Indulge in K-spa bliss at Olympic Spa

Korean beauty and wellness trends have captivated the world, and K-town boasts some of the best Korean spas, also known as K-spas. Among them, Olympic Spa stands out as a favorite destination. This women-only facility offers an array of pampering experiences, including saunas, Korean salt rooms, and hot and cold baths. The K-spa experience is not just a quick visit; it’s a full-day indulgence, allowing you to relax and rejuvenate fully. Olympic Spa’s most sought-after treatment, the Goddess treatment, includes a luxurious Korean scrub, an aromatherapy-focused massage, a scalp massage, a facial mask application, and a hair-smoothing shampoo rinse. Treat yourself to an extraordinary day of self-care and emerge feeling like a goddess.

Exploring Koreatown’s shopping gems

Shopping in Koreatown is an adventure in itself, with an abundance of diverse stores catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences. Among the must-visit spots is Chapman Market, a historical gem boasting Spanish colonial revival architecture and art deco embellishments. With various restaurants, boba shops, and bars, it’s an excellent place to sample the eclectic culinary scene. If you’re in search of Korean beauty products, Koreatown Plaza has got you covered with a myriad of options. Take advantage of the Aritaum store, offering popular K-beauty brands like Laneige, Iope, and Sulwhasoo. For a unique and international shopping experience, make your way to 6ixth Sense Los Angeles. Stocked with quirky and artistic items worldwide, this boutique store is a treasure trove for those seeking distinct and vibrant pieces.

Choosing the perfect stay in Koreatown

As Koreatown flourishes, so do its accommodation options. Whether you’re visiting or planning to settle down, there are remarkable choices for your stay. Hotel Per La, nestled at 649 S. Olive St., offers Italian-inspired hospitality and design. This beautiful hotel boasts 241 rooms, a cafe, a restaurant Per L’Ora with a “DTLA meets the Italian coast” concept, and a rooftop bar providing breathtaking views of the Los Angeles skyline. Another stellar option is The Line Hotel, situated at 3515 Wilshire Blvd. This swanky hotel, part of the Sydell Group (owners of Nomad and Freehand), has 388 rooms with chic concrete walls and colorful light fixtures, creating a modern and trendy atmosphere. The on-site restaurant, Openaire, housed in a greenhouse-style building filled with lush plants, serves creative and delightful dishes that will leave you craving more. Lastly, we have the iconic Hotel Figueroa at 939 S. Figueroa St. Established in 1926 as an exclusive women’s hostelry; it has since evolved into a cultural hub frequented by artists, celebrities, and musicians. Combining Spanish contemporary design with Moroccan-inspired touches, this hotel offers a unique and unforgettable experience.

Why Koreatown is the ultimate choice for koreans in LA

Koreatown, with its rich cultural heritage, vibrant culinary scene, and welcoming community, is undoubtedly the top choice for Koreans living in Los Angeles. The deep-rooted Korean presence brings a sense of home and familiarity, creating a comforting and supportive environment. From authentic Korean cuisine to K-pop stores and traditional cultural events, K-town caters to the needs and interests of the Korean community. Additionally, the neighborhood’s central location and excellent public transportation options make it a convenient base to explore the rest of Los Angeles.

Koreatown is the place to be if you’re seeking a neighborhood that blends tradition and modernity, offers many cultural experiences, and welcomes you with open arms. Immerse yourself in the beauty of K-town, indulge in its diverse offerings, and experience the unique charm that makes it an unrivaled destination for Koreans and all those looking for a vibrant and inclusive community in the heart of Los Angeles.