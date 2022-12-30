Best Places to Watch the First 2023 Sunrise in Busan

Sunrise festivals will be taking place around the city from early tomorrow morning.

At Haeundae Beach, the Sunrise Festival is held from 6:30 a.m. with Songjeong, Cheongsapo, and Jangsan sunrise scenes will be broadcast live on a large screen.

New Year’s sunrise events are also held at Oryukdo Skywalk Square in Nam-gu, Songdo Beach in Seo-gu, and Dadaepo in Saha-gu.

The Busan Facilities Corporation will also hold a rice cake soup sharing event at the meeting square of Children’s Grand Park in Busanjin-gu from 6 a.m.

The police and local governments strengthen safety management to prevent accidents with crowds.

The police expect that more than 60,000 people will gather at 13 major sunrise spots, including Gwangalli and Haeundae Beach, and 5,000 people at Yongdusan Park, where the bell-ringing event will be held by Busan citizens tonight.

The first sunrise of the year is expected to rise at 7:32 a.m. with the last sunrise of 2022 expected at 5:21 p.m.

Other top places to watch the sunrise include:

Cheongsapo Daritdol Skywalk

Marine City, Haeundae-gu

Songdo Beach, Seo-gu

Mt. Sujeong Family Sports Park, Dong-gu

Ha-ri embankment (Dongsam-dong), Yeongdo-gu

Bukjangdae at Mt. Maansan and Dongnaeeupseong, Dongnae-gu

Oryukdo Skywalk, Nam-gu

Sanggyebong Peak, Buk-gu

Songjeong Beach, Haeundae-gu

Geumjeong Sanseong Fortress North Gate Square, Geumjeong-gu

Eungbong Beacon at Amisan Mountain, Saha-gu

Mt. Baesan Summit, Yeonje-gu

Gwangalli Beach, Suyeong-gu