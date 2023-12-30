Local Destinations

Best Places to Watch the First 2024 Sunrise in Busan

By Haps Staff

Sunrise festivals will be taking place around the city from early tomorrow morning.

Key sunrise festivals include the 2024 Haeundae Sunrise Festival at Haeundae Beach and the Songdo Sunrise Festival at Songdo Beach.

Additionally, the 2024 Gapjinnyeon Sunrise Event will unfold at Oryukdo Skywalk Plaza, Korea Maritime and Ocean University parking lot, and other locations. These events feature sunrise viewing and side activities to bid farewell to the old year and embrace the new one.

Recommended sunrise attractions encompass Gwangalli Beach, Ilgwang Beach, Dadaepo Beach, Haedong Yonggungsa Temple, Geumjeongsan Mountain (Godangbong Peak), Jangsan, and Bongraesan Mountain.

The police and local governments will strengthen safety management to prevent accidents with crowds.

The police expect that more than 60,000 people will gather at 13 major sunrise spots, including Gwangalli and Haeundae Beach, and 7,000 people at Yongdusan Park, where the bell-ringing event will be held by Busan citizens tonight.

The first sunrise of the year is expected to rise at 7:32 a.m. with the last sunrise of 2023 expected at 5:21 p.m.

Top places to watch the sunrise include:

Cheongsapo Daritdol Skywalk

Marine City, Haeundae-gu

Songdo Beach, Seo-gu

Mt. Sujeong Family Sports Park, Dong-gu

Ha-ri embankment (Dongsam-dong), Yeongdo-gu

Bukjangdae at Mt. Maansan and Dongnaeeupseong, Dongnae-gu

Oryukdo Skywalk, Nam-gu

Sanggyebong Peak, Buk-gu

Songjeong Beach, Haeundae-gu

Geumjeong Sanseong Fortress North Gate Square, Geumjeong-gu

Eungbong Beacon at Amisan Mountain, Saha-gu

Mt. Baesan Summit, Yeonje-gu

Gwangalli Beach, Suyeong-gu

