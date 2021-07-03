“Better Quality of Life” Highest on Busan Citizen’s Wishlist

According to a survey, Busan citizens hope to see the new city government work on “improving the quality of life of citizens” the most.

The city of Busan conducted a citizen discussion on 1,141 city residents from April 26th until May 15th and found that there were the most expectations on issues linked to “improving the quality of life of citizens” such as job creation for the youth, improvement of the urban environment, support for childbirth and childcare and resolving welfare blindspots, among others.

In addition, opinions on various fields such as culture and tourism, balanced urban development, regional economic revitalization, municipal administration through communication and harmony were also on the wishlist.