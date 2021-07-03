NewsBusan News

“Better Quality of Life” Highest on Busan Citizen’s Wishlist

Haps Staff

According to a survey, Busan citizens hope to see the new city government work on “improving the quality of life of citizens” the most.

The city of Busan conducted a citizen discussion on 1,141 city residents from April 26th until May 15th and found that there were the most expectations on issues linked to “improving the quality of life of citizens” such as job creation for the youth, improvement of the urban environment, support for childbirth and childcare and resolving welfare blindspots, among others.

In addition, opinions on various fields such as culture and tourism, balanced urban development, regional economic revitalization, municipal administration through communication and harmony were also on the wishlist.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
moderate rain
26 ° C
26 °
23.1 °
89 %
5.7kmh
90 %
Sat
26 °
Sun
26 °
Mon
26 °
Tue
24 °
Wed
25 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 