BEXCO Looks to Resume Large Scale Performanes

BEXCO is looking to resume large-scale performances with up to 5,000 spectators in December pending permission from the local government and relevant ministries.

Currently under quarantine guidelines, only 500 are permitted to meet unless approved by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

If approved, proof of vaccination or a negative 72-hour PCR test prior to the event must be notified to all spectators.

Masks must be worn by all spectators and singing along and cheering would be prohibited.

BEXCO is planning to hold the long-awaited Na Hoon-ah concerts on December 10-12, as well as The One Concert on Christmas Eve, and Lee Seung-chul and Lim Chang-jung both on New Year’s Eve.

