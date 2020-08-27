NewsBusan News

BEXCO Temporarily Stops Almost All Exhibitions

Haps Staff

BEXCO announced that it will postpone or cancel events for more than 50 people until the end of this month in accordance with an order to ban gatherings in Busan to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

There were a total of 11 events scheduled until the end of this month, of which 10 have been postponed and one has been canceled.

Events are currently scheduled for the first week of September, including the 31st Busan Early Childhood Education Supplies Exhibition, where you can check baby products and related information, which will be held for 4 days starting from the 3rd of next month.

BEXCO is closely monitoring the trend of the spread of Corona 19 and is reinforcing quarantine by taking full measures according to government guidelines. 

 Tae-Sik Lee, CEO of BEXCO, said, “In the reopening event, we will work closely with the organizers to ensure safe viewing of the exhibition and normalization of MICE.”

Haps Staff
Travel

