BEXCO to Begin Hosting Some Exhibitions By the End of April

BeFM News

The local MICE industry plans to reopen some exhibitions in Busan starting from the end of this month.

BEXCO announced Friday that some of the exhibition events, suspended since the first confirmed case of COVID-19, will resume on April 30th.

From the 30th of this month to the 3rd of next month, three events will be held including a baby fair, a home life and household goods exhibition, and an interior architecture exhibition.

They are expected to serve as an important opportunity to gauge whether BEXCO can return to normal operations.

BEXCO canceled the Busan Motor Show in late May and postponed the World Team Table Tennis Championships to September.

A total of 125 MICE industry events have been canceled, with 112 postponed.

BeFM News
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM.

