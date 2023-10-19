Image: Lee Convention
Events

Beyond Hangeul

By Haps Staff

Enjoy a Korean culture festival with a diverse array of events this weekend at the Busan Cinema Center.

You can find out more information here.

Events include:

International Conference
A place for opinions and conversations regarding K-Wave spreading over the world.

K-Culture Night Show
A magnificent performance that will brighten the autumn night modernized performances.

K-POP Cover Dance Competition

K-POP, the pinnacle of K-Wave Dance competitions from all over the world.

K-Life Style Show

Extending to the world from Korea, Experience the K-NEXT vendors.

Hangeul Art Contest
Showcase of Korean language as a form of art.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

