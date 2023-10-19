Beyond Hangeul

Enjoy a Korean culture festival with a diverse array of events this weekend at the Busan Cinema Center.
Events include:
International Conference
A place for opinions and conversations regarding K-Wave spreading over the world.
K-Culture Night Show
A magnificent performance that will brighten the autumn night modernized performances.
K-POP, the pinnacle of K-Wave Dance competitions from all over the world.
Extending to the world from Korea, Experience the K-NEXT vendors.
Hangeul Art Contest
Showcase of Korean language as a form of art.