Image: Busan Art Association
Arts & Culture

BFAA International Art Fair and Busan Art Fair Join Forces This Weekend at BEXCO

Haps Staff

The 9th Busan International Art Fair and the 40th Busan Art Fair will be held concurrently this weekend at BEXCO.

Busan International Art Fair is a marketplace for direct transactions between Busan artists and collectors while Busan Art Fair is a festival for local artists to showcase their works.

This year’s BFAA International Art Fair will be attended by around 390 domestic and foreign artists with around 100 booths.

The Art Fair will host 12 styles of paintings and will be held in Exhibition Hall A.

The events will take place at Exhibition Hall 2 at BEXCO from the 16th to the 19th.

Haps Staff
