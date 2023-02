Ahead of Jeongwol Daeborum this Sunday, the Busan Fire and Disaster Headquarters will conduct special alert duty for four days starting tomorrow.

Firefighting patrol activities will be strengthened in areas where traditional folk games involving fires are scheduled and authorities will carry out an on-site response in preparation for various disasters.

Starting on the 5th, this year’s Daeboreum events will take place in 9 locations including Haeundae and Gwangalli Beach.