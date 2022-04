The city of Busan and the Busan Foundation for International Cooperation launched the ‘Life in Busan Interpreter Supporters Group’ and began full-scale operations.

170 supporters from 17 countries will help migrant residents of Busan through the ‘Life in Busan’ mobile application.

Starting in April, the support group will provide phone interpretation and text translations in 12 languages for requests made through the mobile app “Life in Busan”.