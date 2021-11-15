BFIC Looking for Translation Support for Digital-based International Exchange Matching and Consulting

The BFIC (Busan Foundation for International Cooperation) is looking for translation support for its 2021 digital-based international exchange matching and consulting application translation service. Busan citizens, including foreign residents in Busan are eligible to apply.

The application period runs from November 15 – 28, 2021 and for more detailed information see the BFIC website (Korean).

BFIC Recruiting Busan Residents’ Audit Team

The Busan Foundation for International Cooperation (BFIC) is also currently recruiting the 2nd Busan Residents’ Audit Team (including foreign residents) for the fair and transparent management of BFIC, as well as to assist with collecting public opinions on BFIC projects.

The application period is from November 10-19, 2021 and for more detailed information, please visit the BFIC website. (Korean)