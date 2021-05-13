BFIC Recruiting Busan-based International Students

The Busan Foundation for International Cooperation (BFIC) is recruiting Busan-based international students for an internship program.

The application period is from May 14 to May 24, 2021.

For more information, please contact BFIC at 051-711-6843 or on their website (Korean only).

The BFIC is also recruiting Busan-based international students who can work at the International Students Support Center which provides the opportunity to experience working culture in Korea and enhance their adjustment to life in Korea.

The application period is from May 12 to May 21, 2021.

Applicants cannot apply for both programs.