BFIC Recruiting Busan-based International Students

The Busan Foundation for International Cooperation (BFIC) is recruiting Busan-based international students for an internship program.

The application period is from June 11 to June 19, 2020.

For more information, please contact BFIC at 051-711-6862 or on their website (Korean only).

The BFIC is also recruiting Busan-based international students who can work at the International Students Support Center which provides the opportunity to experience working culture in Korea and enhance their adjustment to life in Korea.

The application period is from June 5 to June 18, 2020.

For more information, please contact BFIC at 051-711-6843 or on their website (Korean only).