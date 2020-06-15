Image: BFIC
Lifestyle

BFIC Recruiting Busan-based International Students

Busan City News

The Busan Foundation for International Cooperation (BFIC) is recruiting Busan-based international students for an internship program.

The application period is from June 11 to June 19, 2020.

For more information, please contact BFIC at 051-711-6862 or on their website (Korean only).

The BFIC is also recruiting Busan-based international students who can work at the International Students Support Center which provides the opportunity to experience working culture in Korea and enhance their adjustment to life in Korea.

The application period is from June 5 to June 18, 2020.

For more information, please contact BFIC at 051-711-6843 or on their website (Korean only).

Busan City Newshttp://english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs
Find out what's happening with Busan City News at english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Lifestyle

Companies Leading the Way in Supercar Buying in Korea

Haps Staff -
Sales of supercars in Korea have been on the rise though most purchases are not by individuals, but by companies.
Read more
Business Spotlight

ECCK Holding “All European Network Night 2020” in Seoul June 25th

Haps Staff -
The European Chamber of Commerce Korea is hosting its annual "All European Network Night 2020" on June 25th at Signiel in Seoul.
Read more
Lifestyle

Busan’s Hotels Recovering Slowly, But Not in All Areas of the City

Haps Staff -
With the summer fast approaching and the likelihood of most Korean's staying on the peninsula this vacation, hotels in Busan are hoping to recover after a disastrous first half of the year.
Read more
Business Spotlight

ECCK Busan Economic Update to be Held June 18th

Haps Staff -
The European Chamber of Commerce Korea is hosting the "ECCK Busan Economic Update" on June 18th.
Read more
Lifestyle

Sign Up For The International Day of Yoga at Busan Citizen’s Park June 21st

Haps Staff -
To help celebrate the 6th International Day of Yoga, a yoga event for all will be held at Busan Citizens Park on June 21st.
Read more
Lifestyle

Taking a Look Back at the Old Amusement Parks in Busan

Haps Staff -
While Busanites will have to wait for another year until the large-scale theme park in East Busan Tourism Complex will open, amusement parks have a long, interesting history in the city.
Read more

The Latest

Plans for 2030 World Expo Bid in Busan Picking Up Steam

Busan News BeFM News -
The city of Busan has begun coming up with a comprehensive plan to gain votes for the 2030 World Expo.
Read more

27th Busan International Food Expo Begins Tomorrow at BEXCO

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Busan International Food Expo will take place from June 17 to June 20 at BEXCO’s Exhibition Center 1 Hall 1 and 2.
Read more

BFIC Recruiting Busan-based International Students

Lifestyle Busan City News -
The Busan Foundation for International Cooperation (BFIC) is recruiting Busan-based international students for an internship program.
Read more

Korea Destinations: Saryangdo Healing Coastal Road

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
A great place to take a break from city life, Tongyeong City Godongsan coastal roadway is a sure way to relieve stress.
Read more

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra: Special Concert to be Held Tomorrow

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The Busan Philharmonic Orchestra will hold a special concert tomorrow evening at the Busan Cultural Center.
Read more

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Business News Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
23 ° C
23 °
23 °
64 %
2.1kmh
65 %
Mon
23 °
Tue
27 °
Wed
24 °
Thu
20 °
Fri
23 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea