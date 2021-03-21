Lifestyle

BFIC Recruiting Members for 2nd ‘Busan Foreign Residents Representatives Conference’

Haps Staff

The Busan Foundation for International Cooperation is recruiting members for its 2nd ‘Busan Foreign Residents Representatives Conference’.

The ‘Busan Foreign Residents’ Representatives’ Conference’ was launched in March 2019 as a practical communication channel for foreign residents to directly participate in Busan municipal administration related to them and propose various policies.

The representative will belong to two subcommittees — ‘Human Rights·Culture’ and ‘Life·Capacity Enhancement’ — for a term of two years.

Duties include suggesting improvement points for complaints received from local foreign residents, discovering various support policies, and promoting foreign policy.

Eligibility requirements are foreign residents over the age of 18 who have been living in Korea for more than one year and have lived in Busan for more than 90 days during that period and must be able to speak Korean.

15 people are being recruited for the position.

Applications are open until March 31st, and you can download the application form and find more information from the Busan Foundation’s website.

Completed application forms should be sent by email ([email protected]) or mail to 부산광역시 연제구 중앙대로 1000, 13층 부산국제교류재단 세계시민협력팀/우편번호 47606).

The final successful candidates are selected through a review committee based on their qualities, nationality, and status of residence.

The results of the examination will be announced on April 6th, and an appointment ceremony will be held in April.

 

blank
Haps Staff
