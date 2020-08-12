BFIC to Select 22 Foreign Scholarship University Students For Mentoring Program

Foreign scholarship students attending a university in Busan who are not familiar with Korean culture will get assistance from the city office so that they can better settle here.

The city of Busan and the Busan Foundation for International Cooperation said that they will select 22 foreign scholarship students from 7 countries with tailored mentoring by 28 immigrated students from Busan Multicultural International School.

The students from the Busan Multicultural International School are children with one of their parents being a foreigner from another country, or children who have been brought over by their parents to Korea from another country.

The mentoring period runs from August to November.

With the increase in international marriages as of recent, as of 2019, there are 8,697 immigrant students from multicultural families.